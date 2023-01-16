Person dies after incident in Wellington

An investigation is under way after a person died at a property in Wellington yesterday.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to an incident at a residential property in Kaitoke, Upper Hutt, shortly after 6pm.
“Sadly, one person died at the scene.
“An investigation has begun into the circumstances of what happened.”
Police were offering support to the family involved during this difficult time, the spokesperson said.
“The death will be referred to the Coroner.”