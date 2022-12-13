Person dies after emergency service call-out at New Brighton beach

A person died at a popular Christchurch beach last night.
Police said they were told at 6.30pm a person was unresponsive after entering the water at New Brighton.
The Coastguard retrieved the person from the water and performed CPR.
A tent was erected outside the Sumner Lifeboat station, where the person was tended to.
“They were taken to hospital, where they have sadly died,” a police spokesperson said.
Police units joined Fire and Emergency crew at the scene.
The death has been referred to the Coroner.