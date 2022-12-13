Person dies after emergency service call-out at New Brighton beach

Emergency services attending to the incident in New Brighton, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services attending to the incident in New Brighton, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A person died at a popular Christchurch beach last night.

Police said they were told at 6.30pm a person was unresponsive after entering the water at New Brighton.

The Coastguard retrieved the person from the water and performed CPR.

Police said they were told about the incident at 6.30pm. Photo / George Heard

A tent was erected outside the Sumner Lifeboat station, where the person was tended to.

“They were taken to hospital, where they have sadly died,” a police spokesperson said.

Police units joined Fire and Emergency crew at the scene.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.