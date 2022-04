Police have confirmed one person has died at the Palmerston North speedway. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a crash at a speedway track in Palmerston North this evening.

Emergency services were called to the track at around 6.15pm.

Worksafe has been notified and police will be investigating on behalf of the Coroner.

Footage from the track shows safety crews and event staff putting large covers around a stock car.

A voice-over can also be heard announcing that the race meeting has been officially cancelled.