Person dies after coming off dirt bike in Waikato's Glen Murray

A person has died after coming off a dirt bike at a park in Waikato.
Police say the person was critically hurt during the incident at a dirt bike park in Glen Murray at 11:40am.
"Sadly the person has died at the scene," police said.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
