Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Person dies after boating incident in Kaiapoi, Canterbury

Quick Read

Police say the boat involved in the incident was found on the Waimakariri River around 8am. Photo / File

NZ Herald

A person is dead after a boat-related incident in Canterbury this morning.

Police said inquiries were under way to establish how the person died in the incident, which happened in Kaiapoi.

A spokeswoman said police were notified about the incident around 7.30am.

"We can confirm that it's not a drowning incident," the spokeswoman said.

The boat was found on the Waimakariri River around 8am, she said.

North Canterbury Coastguard president Logan Pryce said a rescue vessel was sent to aid police rescue efforts this morning.

"The crew was involved in the operation for a few hours," Pryce said.

He referred further queries to police, who said inquiries into were incident were ongoing.

The death had been referred to the coroner.

A person has died after an incident involving a boat in Kaiapoi this morning. Image / Google Maps
A person has died after an incident involving a boat in Kaiapoi this morning. Image / Google Maps

Read More