Person dies after boating incident in Kaiapoi, Canterbury

A person is dead after a boat-related incident in Canterbury this morning.
Police said inquiries were under way to establish how the person died in the incident, which happened in Kaiapoi.
A spokeswoman said police were notified about the incident around 7.30am.
"We can confirm that it's not a drowning incident," the spokeswoman said.
The boat was found on the Waimakariri River around 8am, she said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
North Canterbury Coastguard president Logan Pryce said a rescue vessel was sent to aid police rescue efforts this morning.
"The crew was involved in the operation for a few hours," Pryce said.
He referred further queries to police, who said inquiries into were incident were ongoing.
The death had been referred to the coroner.
Read More
- Police at Sumner Beach after report of water incident - NZ Herald
- Male seriously injured in 'water incident' at Northland beach - NZ Herald
- Fatal water incident at Whites Beach in Anawhata, West Auckland as search continues for missing...
- Person critical after Tūrangi water incident - NZ Herald
- Man critical after water incident in Whangaroa in Far North - NZ Herald