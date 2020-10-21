Person dies after boating incident in Kaiapoi, Canterbury

Police say the boat involved in the incident was found on the Waimakariri River around 8am. Photo / File

A person is dead after a boat-related incident in Canterbury this morning.

Police said inquiries were under way to establish how the person died in the incident, which happened in Kaiapoi.



A spokeswoman said police were notified about the incident around 7.30am.

"We can confirm that it's not a drowning incident," the spokeswoman said.

The boat was found on the Waimakariri River around 8am, she said.

North Canterbury Coastguard president Logan Pryce said a rescue vessel was sent to aid police rescue efforts this morning.

"The crew was involved in the operation for a few hours," Pryce said.

He referred further queries to police, who said inquiries into were incident were ongoing.

The death had been referred to the coroner.