Person dies after being hit by tree while clearing floodwaters near Nelson

Police extended their condolences to the family at this difficult time.
Inquiries into the incident remained ongoing and the death would be referred to the Coroner, Tunley said.
The incident follows several days of torrential rain which sparked widespread flooding and evacuations.
States of emergency were declared in both Marlborough and Tasman districts as floodwaters triggered slips and closed roads.
Dozens of households were forced to evacuate on Friday due to rising floodwaters in the regions.
Overnight, the Motueka Emergency Assistance and Information Centre assisted 16 people, housed three and provided alternative accommodation to six others.
“The number of people who self evacuated to friends and family is unknown at this stage,” Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said.
Dozens of flights were disrupted due to the wild weather and tornadoes damaged properties in Auckland and Taranaki.
