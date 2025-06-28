Person dies after being hit by tree while clearing floodwaters near Nelson

Aerial footage showing extensive flooding in Brightwater, near Nelson. Photo / Supplied

28 Jun, 2025 04:33 AM 2 mins to read

A person has died after being hit by tree while clearing floodwaters near Nelson.

Acting Nelson Bays Area Commander Senior Sergeant Martin Tunley said the incident happened at Wai-iti, south-east of Wakefield, this morning.

“At around 9.40am, emergency services were called to a property on State Highway 6 after a person was reportedly hit by a tree while clearing flood damage.”

Despite efforts by emergency services, the person died at the scene, Tunley said.