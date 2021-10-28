Person dies after a motorcycle and car collide in Porirua

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash about 4.30pm. Photo / File

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash about 4.30pm. Photo / File

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Porirua yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Warspite Ave and Driver Cres about 4.30pm on Thursday, where a car and motorbike had collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died overnight.

Inquiries are ongoing into the crash.

The crash was near the house where a family was left in shock earlier this year after two people died when a car crashed into their home, tearing through the foundations.

The single-vehicle crash also happened on Warspite Ave in the Porirua suburb of Cannons Creek.

The two young people who died were Tualauta Tusa, 22, and William Temo, 21, of Porirua.