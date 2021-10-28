Person dies after a motorcycle and car collide in Porirua

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Porirua yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Warspite Ave and Driver Cres about 4.30pm on Thursday, where a car and motorbike had collided.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died overnight.
Inquiries are ongoing into the crash.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The crash was near the house where a family was left in shock earlier this year after two people died when a car crashed into their home, tearing through the foundations.
The single-vehicle crash also happened on Warspite Ave in the Porirua suburb of Cannons Creek.
The two young people who died were Tualauta Tusa, 22, and William Temo, 21, of Porirua.