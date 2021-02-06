Person dies a month after a Turangi house fire

A person has died after a house fire in Turangi earlier this year. Photo / Google

A person has succumbed to injuries suffered more than a month ago in a central North Island house fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital after a blaze broke out in a home in Hingaia St, Turangi, on January 5.

Emergency services were called to the residential property at 7.10pm.

"An individual suffered burns, taken to hospital, and has passed away this morning," said the spokesperson.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fatal fire.