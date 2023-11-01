Person dead in house fire in Hamilton

Three fire trucks attended the blaze in Hamilton East overnight. File photo / NZME

A person has died in a house fire overnight in Hamilton East.

Emergency services were called to the Gadsby Place property shortly before midnight, police said.

One person was found dead when they arrived.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Michael Anderson said three fire crews attended after being called at 11.54pm.

“On arrival we found one single level unit in a block of three [was] well involved in fire.”

The crews worked to extinguish the fire and fire investigators will return today.

A house also caught fire in Huntly overnight, Anderson said. The house was well involved in fire and three fire crews worked to extinguish it.