Emergency services are responding to a serious crash that has left State Highway 67 in the Buller District closed and one person with critical injuries.

Police said the single-vehicle crash on Birchfield Rd, SH67, was reported at 5.30pm.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries,’ they said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they were still attending the crash at 7.45pm and had not transported the patient anywhere.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area or delay their journeys as there is no suitable detour available in the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.