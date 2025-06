Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin talks to Ryan Bridge following fire at Auckland New World. Video / Herald NOW

A person has suffered critical injuries after getting run over by their own vehicle in Blenheim.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Lewis St at 10.45 this morning.

The spokesperson said police had shut down the street to conduct an investigation while the person was transported to Wairau Hospital.

“The Serious Crash Unit have been advised. Lewis Street will be closed while a scene examination is conducted.”