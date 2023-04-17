NZ guest list revealed for King Charles III coronation, inflation still grips Kiwis and pressure in the health system is burning out medical doctors at almost twice the rate of other professions in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has received critical injuries after getting hit by a car on Auckland’s North Shore this morning.

The accident happened on Corinthian Dr in Albany.

It was reported to emergency services around 9.43am, a police spokesperson said.

Diversions had been put in place around the area.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

“The road is currently closed and Police ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.”

The Serious Crash Unit was also attending the scene.