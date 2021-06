Police and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene. Photo / 123rf

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Pakuranga, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Reeves Rd around 5.40pm.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital along with an intensive care paramedic from the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and another doctor.

More to come.