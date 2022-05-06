A person was critically injured in a Glen Innes incident and taken to Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Darren Masters

A person has been critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Glen Innes, Auckland this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said police were at the scene of the serious crash at Mayfair Place that was reported to them about 1.30pm.

Photographer Darren Masters said the person who was hit was female and they had been pinned against a wall by a vehicle.

The police spokesperson said an investigation into the circumstances of the crash would commence in due course and the serious crash unit would examine the scene.

St John said paramedics attended an incident in Glen Innes at 1.24pm and treated one person with critical injuries.

The person was taken to Auckland City Hospital.