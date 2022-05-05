Sunny Kaushal says his family took over The Shakespeare Hotel during a very tough time in its 125-year history. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The owner of an historic Auckland brewpub is determined to plough on with its 125th birthday bash despite a bank's actions which could shut the place down a week before the celebrations.

After being brought to its knees in recent years by the Covid-19 pandemic and the City Rail Link construction, Shakespeare owner Sunny Kaushal had planned a grand celebration next Saturday to commemorate The Shakespeare Hotel, Restaurant and Bar quasquicentennial birthday.

But since falling victim to a recent burglary, BNZ has threatened to withdraw its merchant facilities, which according to Kaushal would effectively close down New Zealand's oldest microbrewery pub and restaurant just days before its biggest celebration.

The Shakespeare Tavern on Albert St is turning 125. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The business was broken into in the early hours of April 27, and the offenders trashed the office and stole items including a file of registration cards containing personal information of hotel guests. It had check-in and check-out times, as well as phone numbers and credit card details of some.

A BNZ spokesman said this was a "highly unusual case" where the merchant stored customer card information on paper rather than in a secure digital system.

"It's crucial everyone who uses a credit or debit card has the confidence their personal financial information will be protected when they use their card," he said.

"We continue to work with this customer on a range of options open to them to help them lift their security practices."

The Shakespeare owner Sunny Kaushal says he is committed to restoring the establishment to its former glory. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The bank spokesman said it was working with the business to ensure they stay up to date with best practice around protecting their customers from fraud.

Kaushal said the bank was going "over the top" with its response, and its threat to withdraw merchant facilities came as total disappointment as he had been a customer for a long time.

"We have been going through an emotional roller coaster and the business has been literally bleeding these past few years. Now we are a victim of a burglary and I feel like we're now being kicked while we're down," Kaushal said.

At least two other Auckland CBD businesses and a south Auckland construction site were also targeted that day.

Celebrity chef Brett McGregor is behind the menu for Shakespeare's 125th anniversary dinner. File photo / Jason Oxenham

Kaushal said only hotel customers were affected by the information theft, not the restaurant and bar, and there were not many because few rooms had been sold since the start of the pandemic.

"The safe, Eftpos facilities and computers were safe and secure. We have followed all the procedures correctly, the premises and office was fully locked and secure," he said.

"After the incident we informed the police immediately and they sent the fingerprints' forensic expert as a part of the police investigation."

A police spokesman said no arrests had been made at this stage.

This is not the first time Shakespeare has been burgled. Last year, offenders stole $12,000 after breaking into its safe.

International violin star Hannah Fang will perform at Shakespeare's 125th birthday bash. Photo / Dean Purcell

The ticketed 125th anniversary event on May 14 will feature a special menu created by celebrity chef Brett McGregor and Shakespeare's executive chef Anthony Plug, performances by international violin star Hannah Fang and Elvis impersonator Rupert King, and the launch of a special commemorative "Shakesbeer" brew.

"We have had a very rough few years, and we wanted our 125th anniversary to be a reason for a celebration and to give us hope of a new beginning after everything we've been through," Kaushal said.

"I am hell-bent on making sure it goes ahead, and won't let anyone, not even the bank, be a party pooper. The party must go on."

The Shakespeare was established by Thomas Foley in 1898, who was born in the old Shakespeare Hotel on Wyndham St owned by his parents.

In 1986, its then owner Peter Barraclough set it up as one the first microbreweries in New Zealand under the guidance of brewer Barry Newman.

Kaushal, who bought over the business five years ago, said his family had taken over the business at a very tough time in Shakespeare's history.

"But we remain committed to restore this Kiwi icon back to its former glory as we get out of this pandemic and see the completion of the City Rail Link," Kaushal said.

• Police ask anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting file number 220427/0800.