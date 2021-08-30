Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Person allegedly threatened at gun point during late night robbery in Christchurch

Quick Read
Other

Police are investigating after two people allegedly entered a house in Christchurch last night and threatened the occupant with a gun.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of an aggravated robbery on Jutland St, North New Brighton, about 11.15pm on Monday.

Read More

The spokesperson said early reports indicated two people had forced their way into the house and demanded money.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? - EMAIL DUS

The victim was allegedly threatened with a gun, and the pair took alcohol and cigarettes.

Police are investigating the alleged incident.

- Star News