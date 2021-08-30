Person allegedly threatened at gun point during late night robbery in Christchurch

Police are investigating after two people allegedly entered a house in Christchurch last night and threatened the occupant with a gun.
A police spokesperson said they received a report of an aggravated robbery on Jutland St, North New Brighton, about 11.15pm on Monday.
The spokesperson said early reports indicated two people had forced their way into the house and demanded money.
The victim was allegedly threatened with a gun, and the pair took alcohol and cigarettes.
Police are investigating the alleged incident.
- Star News