Person airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Northland

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Matauri Bay Rd, north of Kaeo in the Far North.

A vehicle went off the road at 9.15am and the sole occupant of the vehicle is in a critical condition.

They have been airlifted to Whangārei Hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Police said the road is down to one lane and motorists can expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been called and is in attendance.

No further details were available at this time.

Matauri Bay is about 30km north of Kerikeri.

