People urged to keep away from Simpson Rd, West Auckland, during ‘police incident’

NZ Herald
Police are warning people to stay away from a West Auckland street while they respond to an “ongoing” incident.

The Herald understands armed police are on the scene.

A portion of Simpson Road, Henderson, is cordoned off between Candia Rd and Babich Rd.

A police spokesperson said people are being urged to avoid the area while police respond to the “incident”.

“Police will look to provide more information when we are in a position to do so,” the spokesperson said.

Auckland Transport said stops of bus route 143 will be missed due to the road closure.

More to come


