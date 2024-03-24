A police spokesperson said people are being urged to avoid the area while police respond to the “incident”.

Police are warning people to stay away from a West Auckland street while they respond to an “ongoing” incident.

The Herald understands armed police are on the scene.

A portion of Simpson Road, Henderson, is cordoned off between Candia Rd and Babich Rd.

“Police will look to provide more information when we are in a position to do so,” the spokesperson said.

Auckland Transport said stops of bus route 143 will be missed due to the road closure.

Due to Emergency Services Incident on Simpson Road, Henderson, Simpson Road is closed between Candia Road and Babich Road. Some stops will be missed on bus route 143. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/lncJyJ7beU — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 24, 2024

More to come







