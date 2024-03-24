Police are warning people to stay away from a West Auckland street while they respond to an “ongoing” incident.
The Herald understands armed police are on the scene.
A portion of Simpson Road, Henderson, is cordoned off between Candia Rd and Babich Rd.
A police spokesperson said people are being urged to avoid the area while police respond to the “incident”.
“Police will look to provide more information when we are in a position to do so,” the spokesperson said.
Auckland Transport said stops of bus route 143 will be missed due to the road closure.
