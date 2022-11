Police are urging people to stay away. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are urging people to stay away. Photo / Dean Purcell

A pre-planned police operation is under way in suburban Palmerston North.

People are being asked to avoid the areas near the Ruahine St-Roxburgh Cres intersection.

A police spokesperson says while there will be an increased police presence in the area there is not thought to be any risk to the general public - including that of a nearby primary school.

“Police have spoken with a primary school nearby and there are no concerns for pupils.”