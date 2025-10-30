“They’ll also be asking the kapa to check their vaccination status before travelling to Tauranga for the event.”
Bevin said those with children under 1 should be cautious about attending large public events right now.
“I’d definitely be concerned if I had an under 1-year-old in my whānau and I was travelling to that event. We know our young tamariki are particularly at risk of severe outcomes if they do get measles.”
She stressed that everyone had a part to play in preventing the spread of measles by making sure they were immunised.
“Measles is a very serious illness. We need to act now to protect our whānau and our mokopuna from measles.
“If you were born after 1969, check your vaccination status. If you haven’t had two doses of the measles vaccine got get another dose. It’s safe to have additional doses, there’s no harm.”
She said people could check their vaccination details with their GP or other health care provider, or by calling the vaccination helpline on 0800 28 29 26.