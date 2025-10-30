People are asked to check their vaccination status before attending a kapa haka event. Photo / 123rf

People going to Tauranga kapa haka event asked to take measles precautions

By RNZ

A Māori health coalition is asking those attending the National Primary Schools Kapa Haka competition to take precautions to prevent measles from spreading.

Thirteen measles cases have been reported across the motu in this current outbreak.

Dr Nina Bevin from the National Hauora Coalition said concerns about a week-long kapa haka event in Tauranga, set to begin on Sunday, were raised at a hui with Māori and Pacific GPs this week.

“This event was specifically raised [at the hui]. We’ve had some assurances from the National Public Health Service. They’ve been working with the organising committee of the event, and there will be on-site immunisation providers and health services.