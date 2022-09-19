The 30m-wide landslide fell onto the Mokau Rd section of State Highway 3. Photo / Bevan Conley

The 30m-wide landslide fell onto the Mokau Rd section of State Highway 3. Photo / Bevan Conley

By RNZ

Fire crews helped to free people from their cars after they became trapped in a landslip in Taranaki.

The 30m-wide landslide fell onto the Mokau Rd section of State Highway 3.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews went to the scene about 11pm on Monday.

Fire officers helped several people from cars surrounded by mud and debris.

One lane of Mokau Rd has reopened.

A man whose home is near the slip said he thought it would take days to be fully cleared.

The resident said the hill from where the slip fell was heavily waterlogged after a night of rain.

- RNZ