The pensioner said the bus left him behind, with no way of getting anywhere. Fortunately, two women from the nearby gift store Jade Kiwi watched the whole situation unfold and gave him a ride to Blenheim.
Since then, Gardiner said he has not received a formal statement from InterCity.
“It seems like they gave a statement to everybody but me, the person it happened to!”
Up until now Gardiner had “admired” the bus company.
“I don’t want the driver to lose his job, but I am pretty cross to be honest,” he said.
In a statement an InterCity spokesperson apologised for the “unacceptable” conduct, acknowledging the company fell short of its standards.
“This is deeply concerning, and we apologise unreservedly... for the experience he has had on our service, which is unacceptable,” the spokesperson said.
“We have spoken with the passenger to check on his welfare and to offer a full refund.”
Gardiner however, would like a direct apology from the company.