“I thought I’d better get a move on,” he said.

In a rush, as Gardiner approached the bus he fell over in a ditch.

Barry Gardiner, 83, was abandoned by an InterCity NZ bus in Kaikoura after he suffered a fall. Photo / Supplied

“I had to get pulled up... the bus driver just said to me, ‘he’s not getting back on this bus’.”

A nearby witness said the bus driver was “quite rude and could have shown some empathy” towards Gardiner.

The pensioner said the bus left him behind, with no way of getting anywhere. Fortunately, two women from the nearby gift store Jade Kiwi watched the whole situation unfold and gave him a ride to Blenheim.

Since then, Gardiner said he has not received a formal statement from InterCity.

“It seems like they gave a statement to everybody but me, the person it happened to!”

Up until now Gardiner had “admired” the bus company.

“I don’t want the driver to lose his job, but I am pretty cross to be honest,” he said.

In a statement an InterCity spokesperson apologised for the “unacceptable” conduct, acknowledging the company fell short of its standards.

“This is deeply concerning, and we apologise unreservedly... for the experience he has had on our service, which is unacceptable,” the spokesperson said.

“We have spoken with the passenger to check on his welfare and to offer a full refund.”

Gardiner however, would like a direct apology from the company.

“I’d like a statement from them,” Gardiner said.

“I feel like I can’t catch the bus anymore,” he said.

InterCity NZ said they have spoken with Gardiner.

“We can confirm that our customer services team spoke with Mr Gardiner twice on the day of the incident,” said an InterCity NZ spokesperson.

Gardiner’s daughter-in-law, Bex Gardiner said they just want “the bus driver to show some human decency”.

“All they had to do was get him back on the bus and then he would have been happy as Larry,” she said.

The company said it was looking into the incident to understand how it happened and determine its next steps.

“Customer care and safety are our top priorities, and it appears we have not met our own standards in this instance.”

Gardiner said he needs public transport but feels like he “can’t use the bus anymore”.

“I just want to be able to go watch the rugby,” he said.

Barry Gardiner with his grandson, Jordyn Gardiner, after a Marlborough Boys' College vs St Andrews rugby match in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.