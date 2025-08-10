Advertisement
Pedestrian seriously injured after ‘incident’ with car in St Andrews, Hamilton

NZ Herald
Police said emergency services were called to Croall Cres in the suburb of St Andrews at about 3pm.

One person has been seriously injured following an incident between a car and a pedestrian in Hamilton.

“Initial indications are that the pedestrian has been seriously injured. Our staff are still working

