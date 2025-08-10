Police said emergency services were called to Croall Cres in the suburb of St Andrews at about 3pm.

Pedestrian seriously injured after ‘incident’ with car in St Andrews, Hamilton

Police said emergency services were called to Croall Cres in the suburb of St Andrews at about 3pm.

One person has been seriously injured following an incident between a car and a pedestrian in Hamilton.

“Initial indications are that the pedestrian has been seriously injured. Our staff are still working at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Hato Hone St John said crews were notified of a motor vehicle accident in Saint Andrews at 2.56pm.

It responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit, and one manager to the scene.