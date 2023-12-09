Pedestrian ‘run over’ by bus while crossing the road at Albany station, witness claims

A pedestrian has allegedly been struck by a bus at the park-and-ride station on the North Shore this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian has allegedly been struck by a bus at the park-and-ride station on the North Shore this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian has allegedly been struck by a bus at the park-and-ride station on the North Shore this afternoon.

Paramedics from St John and police officers were called to a “traffic incident” but have declined to comment further at this stage.

“Emergency services are in attendance at an incident on Elliot Rose Avenue, Albany, reported at 2.10pm. Cordons are in place,” a police spokesperson said.

But a witness told the Herald that he saw a bus “run over” a man who was crossing a road at the station.

“It was bloody and shocking,” said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.

“We were pulling into the station when we saw it happen. We were told to stay on the bus for five minutes before we could go.”

- More to come















