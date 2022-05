Hawke's Bay Expressway is closed following a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon. Photo / NZME

26 May, 2022 04:45 AM Quick Read

A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a truck on the Hawke's Bay Expressway this afternoon.

The incident occurred near the Meeanee Road off-ramp shortly before 4.30pm.

Police confirmed the expressway was still closed at 6.20pm.

A Police spokesperson advised motorists to avoid the expressway between Kennedy Road and Pakowhai Road, and take alternative routes where possible.