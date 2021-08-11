Pedestrian in serious condition in hospital after alleged hit-and-run in Auckland

A pedestrian is in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in New Lynn. Photo / Facebook

A pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after an alleged hit-and-run crash in a suburb in West Auckland.

Police and emergency services were called to a section of Great North Road, in New Lynn, last night after a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle.

"The driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop and left the scene immediately after the incident," Inspector Mike Rickards, Waitematā district road policing manager, said.

"The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition."

Driver hands himself in

Photos of the scene were shared by locals on social networking sites last night.

Several police cars can be seen outside the Countdown supermarket, at LynnMall.

Police said a man who allegedly drove the vehicle involved handed himself into police later yesterday evening.

The 37-year-old man is now due to appear in the Waitakere District Court next Tuesday; facing charges relating to driving with excess breath alcohol and failing to stop and ascertain injury.