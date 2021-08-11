Pedestrian in serious condition in hospital after alleged hit-and-run in Auckland

A pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after an alleged hit-and-run crash in a suburb in West Auckland.
Police and emergency services were called to a section of Great North Road, in New Lynn, last night after a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle.
"The driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop and left the scene immediately after the incident," Inspector Mike Rickards, Waitematā district road policing manager, said.
"The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Driver hands himself in
Photos of the scene were shared by locals on social networking sites last night.
Several police cars can be seen outside the Countdown supermarket, at LynnMall.
Read More
- Police looking for Maserati in hit-and-run crash in Auckland - NZ Herald
- South Auckland fatal hit-and-run: New charges after man's death in Māngere - NZ Herald
- South Auckland fatal hit-and-run crash: Car smashed, up to 30 people handcuffed in Māngere - NZ...
- Man pleads guilty to Sandringham hit-and-run - NZ Herald
- Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Manurewa, South Auckland - NZ Herald
Police said a man who allegedly drove the vehicle involved handed himself into police later yesterday evening.
The 37-year-old man is now due to appear in the Waitakere District Court next Tuesday; facing charges relating to driving with excess breath alcohol and failing to stop and ascertain injury.