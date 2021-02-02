Pedestrian in possible fatal accident in Ōnehunga

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Ōnehunga (above). Photo / File

A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in the Auckland suburb of Ōnehunga.

Police said they were notified shortly after 2pm of the accident in Neilson St, Ōnehunga, and "initial indications are that the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle".

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance was also called but she could not give the condition of the patient and referred enquiries back to the police - an indication that the accident may have been fatal.

Police said Neilson St was now closed between Galway and Victoria Sts and diversions are in place.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible," police said.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and more information will be provided once it is available."