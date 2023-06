A pedestrian has been left in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Counties Manakau. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian has been left fighting for their life after being hit by a car in Counties Manukau this evening.

Police were called to the scene on Whangarata Rd in Tuakau at around 4.45pm, a spokesperson said.

The road has been closed and there are divisions in place, motorists are being urged to avoid the area is possible.

The serious crash unit will be examining the scene.