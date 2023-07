A pedestrian has been transported to hospital in critical condition. Photo / File

A pedestrian is fighting for their life after being in hit by a car on Auckland’s North Shore this evening.

A police spokesperson said police were called to Hinemoa Street in Birkenhead at 5.50pm.

The pedestrian has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

While emergency services attend the scene, cordons are in place and the road is closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.