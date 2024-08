Police attended the scene on High St South in Carterton at 3.40pm.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after being hit by a car in Wairarapa.

It’s understood the pedestrian is a young person.

Police attended the scene on High St South in Carterton at 3.40pm after receiving reports of an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

“The road was blocked while emergency services were at the scene,” police said in a statement.

“Police are making inquiries.”