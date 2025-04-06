Hato Hone St John said the person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

The area was cordoned for a period after the incident, but reopened yesterday.

A police spokesperson said an investigation was under way into the circumstances of the crash.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has yet to speak with police can do so by calling 105 using the reference number 250406/2570.”

