A pedestrian died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle on a major west Auckland road.
The man was rushed to hospital yesterday morning in a critical condition after the incident in Lincoln Rd, but died overnight.
Emergency services were called to the scene 10.20am and closed a section of the road.