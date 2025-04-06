Advertisement
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in West Auckland

NZ Herald
A pedestrian died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle on a major west Auckland road.

The man was rushed to hospital yesterday morning in a critical condition after the incident in Lincoln Rd, but died overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene 10.20am and closed a section of the road.

Hato Hone St John said the person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

The area was cordoned for a period after the incident, but reopened yesterday.

A police spokesperson said an investigation was under way into the circumstances of the crash.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has yet to speak with police can do so by calling 105 using the reference number 250406/2570.”

