Government to crackdown on online gambling influencers. Trump tariffs cause chaos in US. Video shows slaying of Red Crescent emergency workers in Gaza. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Lincoln Road.

Emergency services were called at 10.20am, and the person was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

The area was cordoned off for a scene examination but has since reopened.

By RNZ

A pedestrian has been left in a critical condition in Auckland after being hit by a vehicle on Lincoln Road in Henderson.

Emergency services were called to the scene - which closed Lincoln Road - at 10.20am.

Hato Hone St John said the person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.