Lincoln Road crash: Pedestrian critically injured in Henderson, Auckland

RNZ
Government to crackdown on online gambling influencers. Trump tariffs cause chaos in US. Video shows slaying of Red Crescent emergency workers in Gaza. Video / NZ Herald
  • A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Lincoln Road.
  • Emergency services were called at 10.20am, and the person was taken to Auckland City Hospital.
  • The area was cordoned off for a scene examination but has since reopened.

By RNZ

A pedestrian has been left in a critical condition in Auckland after being hit by a vehicle on Lincoln Road in Henderson.

Emergency services were called to the scene - which closed Lincoln Road - at 10.20am.

Hato Hone St John said the person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

The area was cordoned off but has since reopened.

A scene examination is under way.

- RNZ, additional reporting by the New Zealand Herald

