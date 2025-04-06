- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Lincoln Road.
By RNZ
A pedestrian has been left in a critical condition in Auckland after being hit by a vehicle on Lincoln Road in Henderson.
Emergency services were called to the scene - which closed Lincoln Road - at 10.20am.
Hato Hone St John said the person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.