Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car west of Lake Taupo

Quick Read
Emergency teams have rushed to a car crash near Taumarunui. Photo / File

Emergency teams have rushed to a car crash near Taumarunui. Photo / File

Ben Leahy
By:

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car west of Lake Taupo.

Emergency crews are at the crash scene on State Highway 4 in Manunui, near Taumarunui.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian around 7:30pm, near Racecourse Rd, police said.

"Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene," a police spokeswoman said.

Part of SH4 has been closed due to the crash and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will head to the scene to investigate.