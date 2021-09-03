Pedestrian dies after being hit by car west of Lake Taupo

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car west of Lake Taupo.
Emergency crews are at the crash scene on State Highway 4 in Manunui, near Taumarunui.
The vehicle hit the pedestrian around 7:30pm, near Racecourse Rd, police said.
"Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene," a police spokeswoman said.
Part of SH4 has been closed due to the crash and is expected to remain closed for some time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
The Serious Crash Unit will head to the scene to investigate.