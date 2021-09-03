Pedestrian dies after being hit by car west of Lake Taupo

Emergency teams have rushed to a car crash near Taumarunui. Photo / File

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car west of Lake Taupo.

Emergency crews are at the crash scene on State Highway 4 in Manunui, near Taumarunui.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian around 7:30pm, near Racecourse Rd, police said.

UPDATE 9PM

SH4 Manunui is now CLOSED, due to a serious crash near the intersection with Miro St. Please follow directions by emergency services on-site for an alternate route. SCU is en route to investigate this crash. For overnight updates: https://t.co/WE0HMFyA4p ^AP pic.twitter.com/gQOn2LyWjv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) September 3, 2021

"Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene," a police spokeswoman said.

Part of SH4 has been closed due to the crash and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will head to the scene to investigate.