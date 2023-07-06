Pedestrian dies after being hit by car last month in Wellington

Police say further charges are likely. Photo / Dean Purcell

One of the pedestrians involved in a crash on Wellington’s Cable St in June has died in hospital.

A car reportedly hit two pedestrians on June 18 at 12.06am. Both were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and one critical.

The pedestrian who was critical died in hospital yesterday.

A 23-year-old man was charged in relation to the crash on the same day it happened, but police say further charges are now likely.





