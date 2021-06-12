Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in South Auckland

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa this afternoon.
The accident at the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Clendon Place was reported to police at 4pm.
The road was closed for several hours and during that time motorists were asked to avoid the area.
A police spokesperson said an investigation was now underway.
Emergency services in Auckland have also attended a serious accident in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatu.
A police spokesperson said a person had been struck by a car on McLeod Road at 6.40pm as they were removing a child from a car.
The adult suffered serious injuries and had been taken to hospital. The spokesperson said it was understood the child wasn't hurt, but had been taken to hospital to be "checked over".