Pedestrian critically injured in Papakura, South Auckland

A pedestrian has been critically injured in a suburb in South Auckland.
St John and emergency services were called to Marne Rd, in Papakura, shortly before 10.30pm after reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Police said late last night initial indications were a person had been seriously injured.
However, St John reported that the person was in a critical condition and was taken to Auckland City Hospital for treatment.
Police said cordons had been put up as a result of the incident and motorists were warned to avoid the area, if possible.