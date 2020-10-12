Pedestrian critically injured in Papakura, South Auckland

Emergency services responded to an incident involving a pedestrian on Marne Rd, in Papakura, South Auckland just before 10.30pm yesterday. Image / Google

A pedestrian has been critically injured in a suburb in South Auckland.

St John and emergency services were called to Marne Rd, in Papakura, shortly before 10.30pm after reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said late last night initial indications were a person had been seriously injured.

However, St John reported that the person was in a critical condition and was taken to Auckland City Hospital for treatment.

Police said cordons had been put up as a result of the incident and motorists were warned to avoid the area, if possible.