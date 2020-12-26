Pedestrian critical after being hit by car north of Hamilton

One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A pedestrian has been left with critical injuries after being hit by a car near Hamilton.

The crash happened on Graham Rd at Gordondon about 11am.

A St John spokesperson confirmed they treated a person at the scene before taking them to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

The road is a busy thoroughfare for residents heading to the Coromandel and Auckland.

Local residents have posted on social media that the crash has happened near Zealong Tea which is across the road.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene and traffic control is being put in place.

More to come.