Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pay the doctors what they’re worth – Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

To fix the health crisis, the Government must pay doctors fairly, Shane Te Pou says. Photo / 123rf

To fix the health crisis, the Government must pay doctors fairly, Shane Te Pou says. Photo / 123rf

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

If the Government wants to get on top of the health crisis, it needs to be prepared to pay health workers what they’re worth, not attack them for asking for a fair pay rise.

There are constant stories in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand