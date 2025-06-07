Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Pay equity bungle could cost Govt the election – Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

As low-paid workers lose billions, young New Zealanders are stepping up and demanding answers. Photo / Marty Melville

Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
THE FACTS

  • Fifty students wrote to Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden about the scrapping of pay equity.
  • The new law affects more than 180,000 low-income workers, costing them $13 billion over four years.
  • Protests and a possible referendum aim to restore pay equity, challenging the Government’s stance.

My kids haven’t been particularly political – but pay equity has changed that.

Growing up, the kids have helped me deliver pamphlets and attended political meetings since they were very young, but I reckon the promise of McDonald’s on the way home had something to do with that.

