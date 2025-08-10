Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Paulo Dias jailed for sexual abuse after girl attends Keeping Ourselves Safe seminar at school

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Paulo Dias' victim says she realised what happened was wrong when she attended a Keeping Ourselves Safe seminar at school. Photo / 123rf

Paulo Dias' victim says she realised what happened was wrong when she attended a Keeping Ourselves Safe seminar at school. Photo / 123rf

Warning: This story contains details of sexual offending against a child and may be upsetting.

A woman has told the man who sexually abused her when she was 11 that his offending has affected her so greatly she will continue to “cry until there are no tears left”.

“At the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save