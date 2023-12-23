Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Paula Bennett’s Christmas Eve poem: An ode to Parliament

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Former deputy prime Minister Paula Bennett pens a Christmas Eve poem - an ode to Parliament.

‘Twas the night before Christmas and somewhere in the House,

Parliament was sitting, yabba yabba, it was all

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand