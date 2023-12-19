Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Foreign Minister Winston Peters sets fast pace for PM Luxon ahead of Australia visit

Audrey Young
By
5 mins to read
Foreign Minister Winston Peters (right) with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) and Act leader David Seymour on their way to reveal their coalition agreements last month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Minister Winston Peters (right) with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) and Act leader David Seymour on their way to reveal their coalition agreements last month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

There’s an irony in the fact that as Winston Peters, David Seymour and Christopher Luxon were striding towards the Beehive Banquet Hall to unveil the coalition agreements, Peters asked the other two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics