Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Marty Melville

OPINION

This week we saw aggressive, intimidating and threatening behaviour in New Zealand. The gangs were yet again showing us that they can do what they like and shut down towns, roads and services. Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi’s comments towards the Prime Minister and the leader of the National Party Christopher Luxon did nothing to help the situation. Waititi is a current Member of Parliament and, if he has his way, someone who will hold the balance of power at this year’s election.

Waititi went live on Facebook on Wednesday night to make a pre-prepared statement meant to intimidate and further divide us. He said, about Hipkins and Luxon, that they “need to shut their mouths and stop using our iwi as a political football to score points; they have no business whatsoever making comments on something they know nothing about”. He then leaned forward into the camera and said, “Keep my iwi’s name out of your mouth.”

Both Hipkins and Luxon came out this week condemning the actions of gang members as they descended on Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne for a tangi. The gang members effectively shut down the town of Ōpōtiki, with schools and some businesses closing. They did shut down State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne because of their convoy.

Members of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians line Buchanan St in Ōpōtiki for the tangi of leader Steven Rota Taiatini who was killed on St John St Ōpōtiki on June 9. Photo / NZME

Good on both Luxon and Hipkins. Schools should not have to be shut down when educators fear for the safety of children because of gangs. There were scenes of intimidating behaviour in cars and on bikes as gang members barked loudly, did burnouts and ignored the law. Luxon and Hipkins both showed leadership by condemning the behaviour.

Ironically, as Waititi accused both Hipkins and Luxon of playing politics, he himself was of course playing to his electorate and playing politics. It does him no harm to be an apologist for the gangs, after all, they can vote and so can their families and many are on the Māori electoral roll.

We can ask ourselves the question of whether he is fit to be an MP but actually he is. He was democratically elected and has a right to his views. The bigger question is whether he is fit to be in government and, if he holds the balance of power, what sort of deal will he want?

In early May Luxon ruled out Te Pāti Māori as a partner in any National-led coalition in 2023. He clearly stated that even if Te Pāti Māori held the numbers to decide whether Labour or National were the Government, National would not deal with them as they had a “separatist agenda” and they had fundamentally different views, so as such could not be in Government together.

Police cordon on Ōhope's Pōhutukawa Drive for the tangi of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner

These latest choreographed threats from Waititi prove his point. This is not the sort of behaviour we want our leaders to exhibit to our children and young people. In my opinion, it also risks inciting more thuggish behaviour from the gangs as it looks like he is siding with them and justifying their behaviour.

This is someone who Labour would go into coalition with. This is someone Hipkins hopes he is sitting next to post-election, and signing power to as a Government partner. This is someone that he would do a deal with to be Prime Minister if he needs to.

What deal would Te Pāti Māori want? What ministerial portfolios would you be happy to have Waititi hold? New Zealand already feels like a very divisive country – more so than it ever has. What are bottom lines for Te Pāti Māori? What would a Labour/Greens/Te Pāti Māori government policy be on gangs and organised crime?

Paula Bennett is a former Deputy Prime Minister and National Party politician who now works at Bayleys Real Estate as national director-customer engagement.