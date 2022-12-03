Why do we in New Zealand put so much pressure on ourselves in the lead-up to Christmas?

It’s December and the silly season is officially here. Or is it? It feels like the silly season set in weeks ago. With Christmas trees and decorations up in early November, the only blessing is that retailers recognised there would be a major backlash if they hit play on the Christmas music playlist too soon.

Everyone I talk to seems to be tired. Literally on countdown to the year’s end, when they will hopefully get a break and recharge. The year has been a crazy one, but we seem to say that every year.

Festivities, conferences and award events have been in full swing for weeks. It is the first time in years that people can plan an event with a high level of certainty that it will go ahead. People frocked up and turned up, happy to be gathering and socialising again. Christmas fatigue seems to be setting in early as people now wish for a quiet night in front of the TV.

The world won’t end if we don’t meet before Christmas, January and February are a great time for a barbecue and get-together. It seems so much more relaxed on the other side of the world, where they only have Christmas to think about, have a shortened break and, of course, take their long time out over their summer.

Our problem is that alongside Christmas, most people take their holiday in January – it feels like corporate New Zealand shuts down. So the pressure comes on to meet self-imposed deadlines and finish that project you started in March.

I get that people feel pressured to buy the right gift, be seen at the right party and to plan and cook for family but let’s be considerate of those who work so hard but won’t be getting a break this summer.

I can’t tell you to be kind, that was ruined for me when it was condescendingly rammed down our throats for months. So how about we try being patient, think about what others are going through and give them a thanks and a smile.

Paula Bennett is a former Deputy Prime Minister and National Party politician who now works at Bayleys Real Estate as national director-customer engagement.



