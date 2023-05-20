Voyager 2022 media awards
Paula Bennett: Police Minister Ginny Andersen ignores ram raid stats

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
Ram raids are getting more brazen, more likely to be violent or threaten violence, and it is becoming socially acceptable, says Paula Bennett. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Opinion

I expected to write about the Budget this week but it was so meh that I don’t want to bore you senseless on a Sunday morning.

After hearing about the free public transport for

