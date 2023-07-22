Voyager 2023 media awards

Paula Bennett: Labour Government’s youth and crime policies a response to voter concerns

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
Chris Hipkins and Children's Minister Kelvin Davis announce two new high-needs units will be built within youth justice residences as part of a broader package intended to curb a recent spike in youth offending such as ram raids. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

What we need is well-considered detailed policy – not on-the-hoof-made-it-up-because-of-a-bad-poll like we have seen this week.

Labour’s roll-out of youth and crime policies screamed of desperation. In the past, we have heard from the

