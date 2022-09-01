Paul Eagle. Photo / Jenny Siaosi

Labour Rongotai MP Paul Eagle, who is also vying for the mayoralty of Wellington, has announced a new policy on Newstalk ZB.

Speaking on Wellington Mornings with Nick Mills, Eagle revealed he plans to in-source council works.

"I want to announce I'm concerned about basic issues," he said.

"I'll be looking at in-sourcing council work. When I was last on, we outsourced because it was easy to do but with the pipes, civil works, slips - we need to look at a whole new way of delivering services."

Eagle is pitching stability after a term of in-fighting, exploding pipes and plummeting confidence in the council's decision-making.

"Wellingtonians expect the city to pull its weight," he said.

He wants to run a ruler over council spending to reprioritise funding and get back to basics (parks, pools, pipes, and potholes).

He told Mills he believes his chances of winning the mayoralty are "10 out of 10" - and if not, then he's definitely in the top three he joked.

Recently, Eagle has been embroiled in controversy over accusations he put up his election hoardings early - a claim his spokesperson has denied.

Georgina Stylianou said the allegations were not true.

Frames and posts were dropped off by Eagle and his volunteers at all 29 public sites on Friday from first thing until midnight, Stylianou said.

"A volunteer crew constructed the frames in the Lambton and Onslow-Western wards after midnight. The corflute arrived from the factory around 11pm."

"After unpacking it, Paul personally went out with additional volunteers around 1.30am and put these on the frames in the Onslow-Western ward only."