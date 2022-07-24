Paul Eagle announces key policies for Wellington mayoral bid

Paul Eagle. Photo / Jenny Siaosi

Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle is promising to run the ruler over council spending, a new City Development Authority, and a world class arts precinct.

The Labour MP for Rongotai is taking leave and donating his salary to charity while he campaigns for the city's top job.

After confirming his bid a month ago, Eagle formally launched his campaign at an event in the city this afternoon.

He has previously indicated people could expect a back to basics approach.

Today he said he would run the ruler over council spending and reprioritise money, where possible, to turn the focus back to the likes of parks, pools, pipes, and potholes.

"Our city is facing some serious challenges – and while we also have amazing opportunities ahead of us, it's the basics we need to address first," he said.

Eagle said he would publish a plan of what would receive funding and provide regular progress updates to give residents confidence the council was actually delivering.

He said the council needed to be a "pragmatic and constructive partner" to central Government as it moved to improve drinking, wastewater and sewerage infrastructure through the Three Waters reforms.

Eagle said he wanted to create a new City Development Authority, which would focus on neighbourhood plans across the city for a more long-term vision.

This council entity would be totally focused on delivering city projects that work with the community's plans and aspirations, Eagle said.

"At the moment, we bounce from decision to decision but fail to develop long-term and joined up plans. Decisions around homes, transport, infrastructure and community facilities need to be made together, not in isolation."

The plans would help unlock private investment and give people confidence and certainty, Eagle said.

"Central government has mandated more development in our neighbourhoods, and we must act to ensure it is shaped by local voices."

The Town Hall is currently closed for earthquake strengthening. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Eagle said he was concerned the region has some of the most expensive fees in the country for sports, clubs and schools to use council grounds.

He said he would audit the sports fees structure to see what could be done to rein in costs.

As mayor, Eagle said he would look to create a world-class arts precinct, running from the end of Courtenay Place to the Embassy.

"For many years arts and culture were woven into the fabric of Wellington. They were Wellington's soul, and it was what set us apart from other cities.

"Despite the best efforts of so many proud Wellington business owners and workers, earthquake-damaged buildings, a global pandemic and rising crime is eroding our once celebrated arts, culture and hospitality scene. It's time we gave them a break."

The arts precinct would connect Wellington's iconic venues being the Opera House, St James Theatre, Gryphon Theatre, the Michael Fowler Centre and Civic Square.

Many buildings in Civic Square are currently out of action due to seismic concerns.

Eagle said bringing it back to life would require more private sector finance and expertise.

He said he would use the new City Development Authority, and work with developers, businesses, creatives and the city community to deliver the precinct.

Eagle said he would enable mixed-use in the square to include retail, hospitality, offices and apartments to "complement" civic uses.

He also wanted to see an increased community policing presence in the central city to help address safety issues.