A gang member on a horse rides into the tangi of former Mongrel Mob Barbarian chapter president Angus Benson in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor
Police spent $75,300 on policing a Mongrel Mob tangi in Napier after the gang patch ban was introduced.
Eighteen arrests were made, seven related to gang insignia and others for various offences.
Minister for Police Mark Mitchell praised police efforts, but Labour’s Ginny Andersen says police should be focusing their resources on criminal behaviour, not patches.
Police spent $75,300 policing one of the first large gang funerals after the Government’s gang patch ban came into effect late last year, a Mongrel Mob tangi in Napier.
On December 14, 2024, more than 400 cars moved through the Hawke’s Bay city as part of a funeral procession forAngus Benson, a former Mongrel Mob Barbarian chapter president who was also known as Heil Dogg – who died suddenly the week before.
Police brought in extra staff to Napier to monitor the funeral along with the Eagle Helicopter, the cost of which has been now released to Hawke’s Bay Today under the Official Information Act.
“Police have responded and are continuing to do an outstanding job,” Mitchell said.
“As a result, we have seen a substantive change with police taking back control and gangs no longer terrorising communities.”
Mitchell said the allocation of police resources was an operational matter for police.
Napier MP Katie Nimon said her community had seen changes, with police “taking back control over gangs”.
“I appreciate the outstanding work they do to keep our communities safe.”
Labour police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen said it made sense for the police to increase their presence when there was a risk to public safety, but they needed to focus on criminal behaviour, not patches.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.