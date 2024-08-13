“Given the excessive speed, it ran over the spikes and carried on towards Papakura.”

The Police Eagle helicopter was in the area at the time and responded.

Hunter said the Eagle found the vehicle parked on Cargill St, with passengers walking away.

“The alleged driver was identified, and our staff told him he was under arrest.”

The man ran into a nearby address, and additional police staff arrived and entered the address, he said.

The 33-year-old man, a patched King Cobra, was taken into custody without further incident.

“A subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered several items of interest including a modified pistol and ammunition,” Hunter said.

The man was breaching his bail and was facing numerous charges in the Papakura District Court.

These include two charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm and ammunition, along with possession for supply of methamphetamine and dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with escaping from Police custody.

“It is always pleasing when we remove firearms out of circulation in our communities,” Hunter said.

“These enable unlawful activity and puts everyone at risk and in this case, we have put the man before the court on a range of charges.

“I would like to acknowledge the range of police resources that responded as this incident unfolded.”